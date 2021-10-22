Supergirl series finale spoilers: First details on the final showdown







The Supergirl series finale is currently poised to air on The CW come Tuesday, November 9; do you want more news about it now?

This finale is going to be the second hour of what is likely to be an epic TV event, and we’re anticipating already a number of surprises. A multitude of familiar faces from the past are going to come back and everything is going to center on one simple goal: trying to stop Lex and Nyxly once and for all. Doing that, of course, is going to be easier said than done. We’ve got the Big Bad from this season alongside the Big Bad from the past few. There could be some seriously high stakes, but also a few happy moments. After all, it sounds as though we’re getting a wedding!

The CW (per TVLine) recently revealed the synopsis for this episode; check out a few hints of it below:

“In the epic series finale, Supergirl is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex and Nyxly for good … Meanwhile, Alex and Kelly prepare to walk down the aisle.”

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned about the Arrowverse already (thanks mostly to Arrow), it is that they go big with their series finales. While we know that there are going to be opportunities for some of these cast members to appear on other shows (Chyler Leigh will be turning up on The Flash), there is no guarantee that all of them will. With that in mind, you have to consider this a chance for some of these characters to take their last bow.

Given that Supergirl is an optimistic show, let’s hope there’s an optimistic end; doesn’t National City need inspiration for all heroes of tomorrow?

