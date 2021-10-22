Saturday Night Live promo: Jason Sudeikis & Ted Lasso jokes aplenty







This weekend’s new episode of Saturday Night Live is going to be a great one — arguably, one of the best in some time. How in the world could it not be? You’ve got former cast member Jason Sudeikis on board as a host, and there’s SO much potential for this to be a hilarious 90 minutes of television.

Even before this season started we predicted that the Ted Lasso star would be coming on board at some point. It just makes sense given that he’s on arguably one of the biggest shows on all of television; not only that, but he’s got such a history of playing great, at-times underrated characters here. There’s a lot of great stuff that producers could mine here, whether it be bringing back his version of Joe Biden or doing one of his recurring bits.

Personally, What’s Up with That? is at the top of our wishlist for this episode, but we recognize that this is going to be solely dependent on whether or not we get to see Bill Hader back. Without him sitting there and saying nothing, this sketch doesn’t quite work.

The promo below gives you a few good Ted Lasso jokes and that’s about it. We wouldn’t see this as some sort of sign that we’re for sure getting a parody this weekend, and we’re honestly not even 100% sure that we really need one. This show is so singular and stands on its own two feet as a pillar of goodness.

All we can say right now is simply this: We’re going to be in for a heck of a fun episode of television. Sure, it has pop-culture relevance in the present, but we’re perhaps more excited about the nostalgia from the past.

What do you want to see from Jason Sudeikis on Saturday Night Live?

Do you think we need a Ted Lasso spoof?

