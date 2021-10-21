Better Call Saul season 6 filming update: How far along is the show?







To say that Better Call Saul season 6 has had an easy production would be the biggest lie possible. Think about what the AMC series has gone through in the past year and a half. First, this show (like so many others) had to push back and adjust their final-season plans due to the pandemic. Then, there was the scary situation involving star Bob Odenkirk. Luckily, he was able to recover and is back in production.

So how far along is the show right now in filming? We have a slightly better indication now thanks to executive producer Thomas Schnauz. In a new post on Twitter, he confirmed that he is in the process of prepping for season 6 episode 11. That means that the crew is getting very close to the series finale! AMC ordered thirteen episodes of the final season and we haven’t seen anything suggesting that there are major changes to that plan.

Given where the show is in production right now, our hope is that the series could be wrapped production-wise by the end of the year. After that, it then becomes a waiting game in order to see when it will actually come back. There is some time required to properly edit and score the episodes, so right now we’re crossing our fingers and hoping for something in the spring. AMC also has to figure out whether they want to air these episodes in a straight run of thirteen or split them into halves; they could want to milk this franchise down to the last drop!

My son drew this self-portrait but he may have captured me during my #BetterCallSaul 611 prep. pic.twitter.com/Elu9RauJY9 — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) October 20, 2021

