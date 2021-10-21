Magnum PI season 4 episode 4 sneak peek: A confusing death







Magnum PI season 4 episode 4 is set to air on CBS in just over 24 hours — and there are going to be some emotional components to it.

If you watch the sneak peek below, you can get a sense of what lies ahead as Higgins informs Magnum of their latest case. Juliet’s therapist gave her a call about a young woman in Ani who tragically took her own life, or at least that’s what it seems. The doctor has questions still: Ani did not present herself as suicidal, and also had a number of things that she was looking forward to in her life. Something doesn’t quite fit with her death, and this is where Magnum and Higgins could come into play.

The more that these two characters dig into this situation, the more unusual it seems — for whatever reason, Annie’s social media has been shut down and there’s something strange about that. She only died a matter of days ago, and it can be highly unusual to see accounts taken offline so quickly. Higgins can do some hacking to get to the bottom of it, but this is not the sort of operation you can pull overnight.

Across the board, be prepared for a number of cases in this episode that matter greatly to our main characters. Higgins, of course, will be eager to help out her therapist with this situation. Meanwhile, there’s also going to be a situation involving Detective Katsumoto that could lead to Magnum and Higgins crossing lines that he cannot. We know that Gordon and Thomas started off as adversaries, at least in a way; it’s nice that this relationship has deepened and they can be there for each other … even if Katsumoto is still a little stubborn here and there.

