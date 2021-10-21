The Girl in the Woods season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?







Following the premiere today, can you expect The Girl in the Woods season 2 to happen at Peacock? Or, is this poised to be a one-and-done effort at the streaming service? Much like you would expect, there is quite a bit we’ve got to talk through within this piece.

So where do we begin here? At the moment, there is no official word as of yet as to whether or not there will be a season 2. We remain hopeful, but this is going to come down to the aforementioned streaming service and there are a number of different factors they’re going to look at. First and foremost, they’ll take a close gander at how many people watched the entirety of the season as opposed to just one or two episodes. They need to know, after all, if there is going to be some sort of significant demand for more. They’ll also want to see if some viewers watch in a reasonable amount of time — basically, they want to know that there is potential for the show to go viral and generate even more conversation.

If there’s one enormous thing that The Girl in the Woods has going for it at the moment, it’s that Peacock as a whole still needs some big-ticket programming. While they’ve got a pretty deep bench of classic shows, at the same time they also don’t have a ton of well-known originals as of yet. This could help them get there.

More than likely, we’re going to hear some more news on a renewal/cancellation over the next few months. There’s no reason to rush anything here, especially since patience is typically a good thing for a brand-new show. There are so many different programs out there that you need a little bit of time for things to spread via word of mouth.

