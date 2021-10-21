CBS gives Ghosts a full-season order, joins NCIS: Hawaii, more







CBS has already made it official: They don’t want Ghosts to disappear into the ether.

Today, the network confirmed that they have ordered a full season of the Rose McIver-led comedy, which comes as no shock based on early returns. The first three episodes of the series, a remake of a British comedy, have stayed remarkably steady in the 18-49 demographic. Not only that, but the reviews for Ghosts have been overwhelmingly positive, to the point where we’d say this is one of the best-received network comedies in some time. It’s so hard to nail an adaptation of another show, and we know there will be some who always say the original is better. The same happened with The Office, and we certainly don’t think that anyone was complaining all that much about that.

In the olden days a full-season order would typically mean 22 episodes; however, we can’t quite guarantee that now given the global health crisis and the way that some shows have scaled back orders to focus on quality. We would say that in this case, you’re probably looking at something between 16 episodes and the aforementioned 22. NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International are two other shows at CBS to have a full-season order.

If you haven’t gotten board Ghosts as of yet, isn’t now the proper time to do so? If you look below, you can see the synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming up tonight:

“Dinner Party” – When Sam and Jay invite the nosy neighbors Henry and Margaret (Mark Linn-Baker and Kathryn Greenwood) to a dinner party to woo them into allowing the bed and breakfast, the ghosts are desperately eager to be included on the guest list, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Oct. 21 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

