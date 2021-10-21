





Following tonight’s new episode, do you find yourself wanting the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 7 return date? What about some other updates on the show overall? Rest assured, we’re here to deliver the goods on both!

The first order of business here, though, is handing down the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment of the Christopher Meloni series on the air next week. There’s also technically not even a repeat on the air next week, as NBC is moving forward instead with repeats of the two-hour SVU premiere following the second episode of The Blacklist. You will have a chance to see more of Organized Crime starting on Thursday, November 4 — for some more details on what’s to come, be sure to check out the attached synopsis:

11/04/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Brewster take advantage of Reggie’s insecurities to force his hand. Bell and Nova must protect each other’s secrets. Agnes makes a desperate choice for her family. TV-14

Moving forward this season, we know that there’s a lot of exciting/ambitious stuff. We’re sure that there will be more crossovers between this show and SVU, plus some other larger story arcs as we get a little bit further down the road. There’s also potential for this show to mix things up with the flagship Law & Order, provided that returns at some point a little later this year. There aren’t

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







