Yellowstone season 4 video: Learn more about new character Summer!







As we inch closer and closer to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on November 7, we’re thrilled to have more stuff to share! Today, that means having an opportunity to dive more into the character of Summer.

So what do we know about her right now? Covert Affairs alum Piper Perabo is playing this character, who is an activist who shows up around the ranch and gets so much more than she initially bargained for. We imagine that she will bring a voice to a lot of environmental causes this season, and it remains to be seen if she will be an ally or an adversary to the Dutton family at large.

If there is one thing that we would caution the folks at the ranch about now, it is underestimating a character like this. You never know that they are going to bring to the table and, beyond just that, they have the potential to make their cause go viral in a split-second. If we were someone at the ranch, we’d try to use Summer to go against Market Equities or some of the other foes who are out there, if possible. As formidable as John may be, he lacks the manpower of a massive, billion-dollar corporation. The biggest thing that could hurt a company like this is bad PR.

Will there be some common ground between Summer and some longtime characters on Yellowstone? Time will tell, but we’re thrilled already to see what Perabo will be able to bring to the table in this world.

