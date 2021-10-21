Is Walker new tonight on The CW? The latest season 2 spoilers







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Given that there is a new episode of Legacies, we more than understand the expectation. This is a show that is easy to want more of and ultimately, it left off season 1 in a way that leaves us VERY MUCH eager.

Unfortunately, this is where we have some bad news to pass along: There is no new Walker coming on the air tonight. What’s the reason for that? The network is still finishing off airing new episodes of Coroner, which means that you’ll have to wait another seven days to check out the return of the Jared Padalecki series. We know that waiting stinks, but can we at least make it easier by sharing some new details? We sure hope so! Check out what we’ve got below, as it does set the stage rather well for what’s coming up next.

Season 2 episode 1, “They Started It” – SEASON PREMIERE – Walker (Jared Padalecki) realizes his life is at risk and confronts Captain James (Coby Bell) who confesses to him the real reason Micki (Lindsey Morgan) went undercover. Meanwhile, the Davidsons return home which sets Abeline (Molly Hagan) on edge as there is dark history between the two families. Trey (Jeff Pierre) almost blows Micki’s cover. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#201). Original airdate 10/28/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 2, “The One Who Got Away” – RICHARD SPEIGHT JR. DIRECTS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) has concerns over Micki (Lindsey Morgan) going too deep undercover and wants to keep a close eye on her and the possible new informant. Captain James (Coby Bell) and the new District Attorney work together trying to close the case to bring Micki home. Stella (Violet Brinson) and Colton Davidson (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) team up to solve a mystery while under the watchful eye of Trey (Jeff Pierre) and come across an interesting obstacle on their way home. Richard Speight Jr. directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#202). Original airdate 11/04/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In general, our #1 takeaway right now is pretty simple: If you love season 1, there’s a really good chance you’ll feel the same way about season 2.

