Station 19 season 5 episode 5 return date hopes for Jaina Lee Ortiz, cast







After what you see tonight, it only makes sense to want the Station 19 season 5 episode 5 return date, right? Shouldn’t you want new episodes as soon as humanly possible?

Well, we do have a little bit of good news to share within this piece … though we also have to combine it with a slice of misfortune. So where do we begin? We should start by noting that unfortunately, there is no new installment coming to ABC next week; instead, the network is broadcasting some Halloween programming and also the broadcast premiere of Toy Story 4.

With this in mind, the earliest that you could expect Station 19 to return to the air is on Thursday, November 4. This should be confirmed a little bit later on tonight. Typically we see ABC air at least a few more episodes of this show / Grey’s Anatomy (at least in pre-pandemic times) before sending them off on an enormous hiatus. We tend to assume that this is going to be the case here, as well. Filming was able to start at a reasonable enough point that we should still get some good stuff for the rest of the fall.

So what could be coming over the next few episodes? Our hope is that we’ll have an opportunity to learn more about how Andy is handling all of the changes in her life, while at the same time Dean tries to keep processing his feelings for Vic. Expect a few more daring rescues, and then also some light crossover with Grey’s Anatomy. It’s interesting in a way how ABC keeps pushing all of these, and never delivers one that actually feels significant or meaningful. With that in mind, we almost wish that they’d scrap some of these in general and let the firefighter drama stand on its own.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







