Dexter: New Blood photo: Take a look inside Jim Lindsay’s home







For those who haven’t heard as of yet, Dexter Morgan will be going by the name of Jim Lindsay on Dexter: New Blood. It’s one of many ways that the character is working in order to curate a new life, one that could very well have some mixed results.

In the early going, “Jim” may have figured things out — he’s got a good job in Iron Lake, a new girlfriend, and seems to be a model citizen in his community. So how has he managed to blend in? Much of it starts, seemingly, with his home.

The image below was first shared on the official Twitter account for the series, and you can see what seems to be a fairly quaint cabin with what looks to be a wood-burning oven. This is not the sort of place you would expect a serial killer to reside and that’s precisely the point. Small communities are not the sort of place that people can hide; everyone knows one another and beyond just that, they often get in each other’s business. It’s a little different than a thriving metropolis like Miami where you can just disappear in a sea of people.

Do we think Dexter helps himself by not getting a ton of visitors? Sure, and we do wonder how many questions Jim’s girlfriend has about his lack of family or friends from his prior life. If she’s been in Iron Lake for some extended period of time, then she knows that he had to come from somewhere, right?

It's hard to let the light in when darkness follows you. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/KtID4hfpNA — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) October 20, 2021

