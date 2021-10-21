Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 7 return date: Episode #501!







Following tonight’s incredible milestone, it makes sense to want to know the Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 7 return date. Luckily, we’ve got that within this piece, and then also a few other details on what lies ahead.

Let’s start this piece off, though, by sharing some of the unfortunate news: There is no episode coming on NBC next week. We’ve had a fantastic run of compelling stories to kick off the season but following #500, clearly the network decided we all needed a breather. Also, production probably needs enough time to stay ahead of the game, and the network likely also wants to save a number of episodes for all-important “sweeps” periods. The next new SVU will air on Thursday, November 4 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The title here is “They’d Already Disappeared,” and the synopsis below gives you a sense of what’s coming:

11/04/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a teenage sex worker disappears, Rollins and Velasco find a key clue in a pile of neglected missing persons reports. TV-14

If you just so happened to miss the two-hour premiere earlier this season, you will have a chance to check that out / watch it again next week starting at 9:00. Those two episodes wrote out the characters of Kat and Chief Garland, which is something that still surprises us to this day. We know that the show must go on with SVU, but it would’ve been nice to see more of what they could bring to the table. (The fact that this is a two-hour premiere makes it so that there is no new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime airing on the network next week.)

