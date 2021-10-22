Law & Order: SVU 500th episode: Who is Burton Lowe?







Who is Burton Lowe? As you dive into tonight’s 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU, there could be a good bit to discuss here.

Going into this episode, it’s abundantly clear that this character will be important. He is played by a prolific character actor in Aidan Quinn, someone who appeared on the franchise many years ago in an entirely different role. Recent crime-TV fans also may recognize him from his series-regular turn on Elementary as Captain Gregson.

We know that entering this episode, a lot of the enthusiasm has been about some of the returning cast members, which include the likes of Danny Pino as Nick Amaro and then also Peter Hermann as Trevor. All of that is exciting, but we don’t want to forget about the importance of some new faces, as well. We know from the synopsis that this episode will feature a familiar face from Benson’s past. Could that be Burton Lowe? As it turns out, yes. Burton is a former love of Olivia’s from when she was a teenager, someone who used everything at his disposal in order to charm her. Her mother did not want him around, and we got a greater understanding of this as tonight’s episode progressed.

As it turns out, Lowe was a predator, someone with a habit of grooming women younger than him and them taking advantage of them when he saw an opportunity. Benson didn’t want to see that until the very end, after Amaro confronted her about it and also how she realized how many other women he’d done it to over the years. While it was hard to arrest him for a specific crime due to the statute of limitations, his career is well on the way to being in shambles. Personally, we think the he’ll be arrested at some point.

This episode turned out to be just as important as we’d hoped: You had a compelling case, but also a chance to dive further into Olivia’s past. Now, can we hope that she’ll have more of a future with Elliot Stabler? Fingers crossed.

What did you think Burton Lowe would bring to the table during the 500th episode of Law & Order: SVU?

