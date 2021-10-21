Titans season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s big finale on HBO Max, can you expect to see a Titans season 4 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road?

For the time being, let’s start with handing down the good news: You will have a chance to see Titans season 4 at some point down the road. This was recently confirmed at the DC FanDome event and with that in mind, there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to the long-term future.

Now, let’s get to the other order of business here: When the show could actually premiere. We know that start dates and the like have been a little bit wonky thanks to the global health crisis but in this case, there’s a reason to breathe a little easier. After all, productions have figured out ways to handle filming during this particular time in history; there is a reasonable chance that a fourth season could premiere at some point in 2022. We don’t want to guarantee anything but, for now, there is a reason for hope.

In general, we do think that Titans is the sort of show that could last for at least a few more seasons. After all, it’s had a rather unique run on television as it is! This is a series that first started off airing new episodes over on DC Universe and when that service moved away from original television, there was no guarantee that this show would have much of a future. Thankfully, HBO Max ensured that there was a new home for this series and Doom Patrol, as well. They even brought in Harley Quinn while Stargirl moved over to The CW.

Luckily, we’re going to get more of ALL of these series; let’s just hope that we get some more news on the future of Titans at some point early on next year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Titans right now

When do you want to see when it comes to a Titans season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates related to the show. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







