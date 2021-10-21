The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for a kidnapping







What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 following the events of the premiere? Let’s just say things will escalate. “The Skinner: Conclusion” is the title for this hour and based on early details, there is a different sort of danger coming up.

As we prepare for this episode, we want to assume that in some shape or form, we’re going to be seeing Raymond Reddington back in the game. Yet, is he going to be the same guy we saw so many years ago? We still have a lot of questions about that.

Below, you can see the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 synopsis with more updates as to what lies ahead:

10/28/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A kidnapping poses a test for the capabilities of the Task Force as they contend with a mysterious pirating organization. TV-14

We originally saw a tease of this kidnapping back in the first season 9 promo, so we’ve known on some level that this is coming for a good while. The larger question remains what the shape of this season will look like. We know that there are still Blacklisters within this world and a certain part of the show will be geared around that; yet, we’ve seen enough seasons to know that there is often a larger driving force behind the story and we’re eager to see what that looks like.

What do you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 on NBC?

Do you think the new version of the story will succeed? Be sure to share some thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

