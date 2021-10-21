Why did Megan Boone leave The Blacklist? Is Liz Keen really dead?







Why did Megan Boone leave The Blacklist? Maybe you are watching the premiere and wondering that; or, are wondering if Liz is really dead.

In the end, we understand all of these questions and then some. Boone was a foundational part of the show, and we know that the writers and producers technically have brought Liz back from the dead before.

Watch our latest The Blacklist video discussion! There’s a lot to get into here and remember, we’ll be discussing the series throughout the season. SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube, as you won’t want to miss any of our reviews, previews, and other teases.

Well, here is the bad news: Liz is gone. Pending some enormous shock reveal down the road, she was shot to death at the end of season 8. The entire premise of season 9 is set around her death two years ago, and undoing that could render a lot of the stories at hand pointless. Boone also formally exited the series over the summer, releasing the statement on Instagram that you can view below. Since that time, she has signed a production deal with studio Sony Pictures TV, which suggests that we will see future collaborations between her and the studio down the road.

Could we see a return from Megan in a flashback or a dream sequence? We can’t rule that out, but at the same time there are no plans at present. We could see her potentially back for a milestone episode or a series finale, but there is no evidence that the latter is happening anytime soon. There’s been no discussion that season 9 is the final season.

Boone is not the only person who left The Blacklist after season 8 — show creator Jon Bokenkamp also chose to say goodbye.

Related – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to The Blacklist, including more details on what lies ahead

Are you still sad that Megan Boone left The Blacklist at the end of season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Boone (@msmeganboone)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







