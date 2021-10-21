





Is Kara Killmer leaving Chicago Fire, and her role of Sylvie Brett, during the 200th episode? There were definitely reasons to worry.

Entering this episode, we already knew that there were legitimate fears that Casey (Jesse Spencer) would be departing. After all, he felt the responsibility of moving elsewhere to become a legal guardian. It wasn’t close to Chicago, and that would make it REALLY difficult for any sort of relationship between Sylvie and Matt to happen. Also, remember this: Brett has some past history with moving somewhere else for a guy. It didn’t work, and she obviously doesn’t want to repeat history. She loves where she is and what she does, but she also loves Casey.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty simple: This was a tough spot for her to be in. We also didn’t want Kara to leave, since we’ve seen her character grow and change so much since first coming to Firehouse 51 so many years ago. She’s become a fantastic paramedic and a great friend to most of the rest of the team. We never imagined that the Brett/Casey pairing would happen in the early days, but there was a lot of fascinating story around it.

For a good bit of this episode, we saw Brett trying to figure out what she wanted to do and exactly what her future could hold. That was difficult for her to determine!

Ultimately, though, Brett decided to stay in Chicago — she didn’t want to lose what she had worked for there. However, Casey did leave for Oregon and that does create an uncertain future. The two seem to be staying together, but eventually, we hope that they can be in the same city. Will Casey come back at some point?

Were you worried that Kara Killmer was leaving Chicago Fire and the Sylvie Brett role tonight?

