Survivor 41: Is the Knowledge is Power Advantage too powerful?







Tonight on Survivor 41, we had an opportunity to learn a little bit about a brand-new twist in the Knowledge is Power Advantage. What does it do? Well, let’s just say that it can completely alter both your game and the game of someone else.

Liana got a hold of this after Shan decided to protect her vote after they went off on a journey. Basically, she can ask another player if they have an idol and they MUST be honest. If they have it, she can then take it from them. If they DON’T have it, then her power is worthless.

Here’s what makes this advantage really over-powered: She can use it to spring on someone at the last second and wreck her game. Also, none of the other players know that this is a thing and this will create less of an incentive for people to tell others they have an idol moving forward. This could make having idols down the road a little bit less exciting down the road.

Ultimately, this could be REALLY bad news for Xander: Liana knows that he has an idol, and she can use this to take it away if she needs it. Having this advantage is tremendous for Liana. She may very well have the most powerful element in the game in the moment.

Ultimately, what makes things all the more messy at the moment is pretty simple: Pretty much everyone’s idols are going to be public knowledge because of those passwords. That makes this advantage almost sure to be played.

What did you think about the Knowledge is Power Advantage on Survivor 41?

Is it too powerful? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

