Let’s start things off, though, by sharing some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode airing on the network tonight. What gives with that? Tonight marks the first hiatus of the season, and we’d argue that this is mostly a way for the folks at ABC to keep some episodes for the all-important May sweeps period.

In the end, you’ll be seeing the show return come Wednesday, October 27 — at least this isn’t a long hiatus, right? It’s also worth noting that the next episode is Halloween-themed, which should allow everyone to have some seasonal fun. You will also get a chance to see more of what Dan and Louise are up to following the big wedding. Let’s just say that for them, not everything is going altogether according to plan.

Want a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the full The Conners season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Peter Pan, The Backup Plan, Adventures in Babysitting, and A River Runs Through It” – The Conner home is decked out for Halloween despite the leak in the roof that forces Dan and Louise to cancel their honeymoon. But all is not lost when Becky surprises the newlyweds and takes them on a virtual adventure around the world. Meanwhile, Darlene continues her spiritual journey, and Harris introduces Aldo’s children to the family, where more tricks than treats await, on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise and Tony Cavalero as Aldo.

Rest assured, there will be more great stuff beyond this episode! The plan for The Conners to have another long season ahead…

