





Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire and the role of Matt Casey? There are a number of questions at the center of the 200th episode, but this is by far the biggest one. Entering the hour, most pieces indicated that the character was facing a massive choice, one that could mean him leaving not only the Windy City, but the entire state of Illinois. It would be for a noble reason, but that still doesn’t make a possible farewell altogether easy.

If there is any hope we had entering the episode tonight, it was that nothing was 100% confirmed insofar as Spencer’s exit. We wouldn’t be shocked if it happened given that he’s been around for ten years, but we certainly hoped that this was all a trick to get people watching! It always feels like there’s more story to tell with some of the characters in this world, and that is thanks to both the writers and the central premise of the show. After all, there are always going to be new crises for the team to take on.

No doubt, Jesse has been invaluable to not just Chicago Fire, but the entirety of the franchise as a whole. He helped to get everything going on the right foot! We’re speaking not only about this show, but also everything that is coming after the fact in both Chicago Med and Chicago PD. (We also don’t want to ignore Chicago Justice, even if it was canceled after only one season.)

What happened tonight?

In the end, Casey did decide to take off to Oregon — even if he didn’t want it to happen in a way, he felt like it was the only move for him to make. It also sounds like he’ll be taking off to a new firehouse in Portland. He wanted Sylvie to go with him but, for now, that’s not happening. There is a chance that Casey isn’t gone forever, after all.

Entering tonight’s Chicago Fire, did you think Jesse Spencer would be leaving?

