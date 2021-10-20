Batwoman season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Freeze’







Next week on Batwoman season 3 episode 3, you better be prepared for an episode with more allusions to Batman. This episode is entitled “Freeze,” and we feel like you can go ahead and make of that whatever you want/choose.

As for what sort of larger story lies ahead here, let’s just say that Ryan Wilder is going to meet more of the Jet family. Not only that, but Batwing has some key decisions to make and we’re going to see more of Alice adjusting to her new “role.”

Want a few more details? Then take a look at the full Batwoman season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

LEFT OUT IN THE COLD – An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens). Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reminds everyone she’s a badass, especially in the middle of life-threatening situations. Batwing (Camrus Johnson) must decide if he’s ready to suit up again, and at Mary’s (Nicole Kang) clinic, the Hippocratic Oath forces a strained sisterly moment between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the new doc. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#303). Original airdate 10/27/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Of course, this is where we will admit that it’s a pretty strange time in which for the show to be on the air. How much attention will the new episodes get amidst the headlines that are out there about Ruby Rose’s exit? She made some claims in the past 24 hours against a number of people both on-screen and behind the scenes, and many parties have already fired back with statements of their own. It’s hard for now to know where this story is going to end, but it’s probably not going to be pretty.

