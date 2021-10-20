Dexter: New Blood premiere photo: The Harrison confrontation







With the Dexter: New Blood premiere vastly approaching, we’re thrilled to have whatever little preview that we can possibly get — and that, of course, includes the new one that we’ve got for you today of Harrison!

The image above is one of a handful that Showtime has released for the first episode on November 7, and it features an older version of Dexter’s son (played by Jack Alcott) confronting someone who could very well be the title character. This moment is coming, and it may serve as one of the big reasons for this show existing in the first place.

Prior to this meeting, it’s assumed that Harrison and Dexter have been apart for some substantial period of time. At the end of the series finale Hannah took Harrison off and the two presumably had a chance to start a new life for themselves elsewhere. Given that Yvonne Strahovski is not returning for Dexter: New Blood, something must have happened to that character over the past several years. Meanwhile, Dexter himself has traveled around and found himself in Iron Lake, New York. How Harrison tracked him down is one part of the mystery, while the other part is now Dexter will react to seeing him.

It goes without saying, but it’s going to be rather difficult for Dexter to handle having his son suddenly around from a past life. He’s worked very hard to keep the truth about him a secret; with that, there are legitimate fears that Harrison could jeopardize what he’s built! He may love him, but will Dexter want him around?

What do you want to see from Harrison on the Dexter: New Blood premiere?

