Chicago PD season 9: Gwen Sigan new showrunner; Rick Eid remains EP

According to a report from Deadline, longtime Wolf Entertainment staffer and current Chicago PD executive producer Gwen Sigan has been promoted to showrunner. She replaces Rick Eid, who will continue to serve as an executive producer behind the scenes.

So why the change now? It has to do with balancing things out with all of the different Dick Wolf shows. Eid remains the showrunner over on CBS’ FBI, and also is taking on the duties for the upcoming revival of Law & Order. The promotion of Sigan allows Chicago PD to have a primary boss who can focus much of her attention on this show itself, which is important given its place in the highly-rated One Chicago lineup.

In a statement confirming this significant change, here is some of what Wolf Entertainment COO Peter Jankowski had to say:

“Gwen began as a writer’s assistant at Wolf Entertainment in 2014, now, only seven years later, she is executive producer/showrunner of one of our most important series … While this couldn’t have happened without Rick Eid’s guidance, it is also a testament to Gwen’s vision, hard work and talent. Chicago PD remains in very strong hands.”

In the end, one of the things that Wolf Entertainment does a good job at is fairly seamless transitions. It doesn’t always work out that you can shift from one showrunner to another without major issues behind the scenes; nonetheless, it’s been fairly-smooth sailing with the One Chicago franchise. This is not the first time, after all, that there’s been a new boss at Chicago PD since the start of the series. There could be more changes coming even still.

