The Blacklist season 9 premiere sneak peek: A big Dembe update!







Want to get a small sense of what’s ahead for Dembe Zuma on The Blacklist season 9? Luckily, we’ve got a new tease below!

At the bottom of this article you can see a new glimpse into what’s ahead during Thursday’s premiere episode, as you see Dembe working construction of all things two years after Elizabeth Keen’s death. He reflects on what happened to her as a colleague mentions the name Elizabeth — it’s a fairly short preview, but it does set the table for where Dembe is and reminds us all of the time jump.

This sneak peek comes via a PIX11 interview featuring actor Hisham Tawfiq, who talks about his experiences before the show and how he initially signed on thinking that he was just going to be appearing in a single episode. That turned out to not be the case, clearly! Dembe is now one of the most essential characters within the world of the series, and he’s appeared in every season and at this point, knows Reddington better than anyone.

Of course, we do still wonder if there’s more happening within this sneak peek than is initially clear. We know that something happens within the premiere that causes him to be severely injured, and we wonder if he was doing some sort of covert undercover assignment. No matter what it is, this injury could be the very thing that causes Raymond Reddington to return to duty after such a substantial amount of time away. There are still Blacklisters to be found, after all!

