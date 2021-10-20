Grey’s Anatomy season 18: How long will Kate Walsh appear?







Thursday night marks the second opportunity to see Kate Walsh on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 — so just how long will this arc last? That’s a worthy subject to break down further, as we know how popular Addison is as a character. You’re going to want to see her, inevitably, around for as long as possible.

However, Walsh is not a series regular on the ABC drama; with that in mind, we have to recognize that she’ll only be around for a limited number of episodes. Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is what the actress had to say on that very subject:

“Right now, we’re just doing a few episodes … For now, that’s what we’ve got planned just to have Addison pop in and we’ll see what happens, what transpires.”

We do think that the door will always be left open for more appearances later, but the goal for this appearance seems to be to hand some much-needed nostalgia to longtime fans of the series, plus also tie together some loose ends that have been there for a long time. Bringing Addison back allows the writers to reflect more on Derek’s passing and everything that happened in Seattle when she wasn’t around. It is important that some of this is addressed before the show concludes its run, whenever that may be. There’s no indication that it will happen this season as of yet, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of that. In the end, it feels like a lot of that could be tethered to Ellen Pompeo’s own decision on what she wants to do. We don’t think there’s a chance the series continues in its current form without her.

With Walsh back, there are also fewer people we feel are necessary for Grey’s to get back before the very end. We’d personally love Sandra Oh, but it feels like she’s happy working on other things elsewhere.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now

What do you want to see from Kate Walsh on Grey’s Anatomy season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around; there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







