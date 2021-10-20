





Is Chicago Med new tonight alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD on NBC? Let’s just say we’re in for a more epic few hours than usual.

We know that just about any programming block of One Chicago has the potential to be awesome but this time around, we’re getting to see it on another level entirely. Just think in terms of what we’re talking about here! The 200th episode of Chicago Fire is going to be front and center for everything tonight, and that makes all the more sense when you consider the high stakes entering it. There are major questions as to whether this is Jesse Spencer’s final episode and we’ll be thinking about that extensively tonight. Ultimately, it’s rather hard not to.

Of course, we’re here to offer up a comprehensive look at all three shows tonight, and we’ve got synopses for each one of them to take a further look at below.

Chicago Med season 7 episode 5, “Change is a Tough Pill to Swallow” – 10/20/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dylan and Charles treat patients suffering from Glass Child Syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD. Crockett has to navigate hospital politics when he cares for the daughter of a transplant surgeon. Will and Stevie must lay egos aside to help save an elderly patient. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 5, “Two Hundred” – 10/20/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the show’s milestone 200th episode, Casey makes a life-altering decision. Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to an interview and photo shoot. Brett and Mouch launch the paramedicine program. Cruz comes closer to fatherhood. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 5, “Burnside” – 10/20/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team works to solve a deadly shooting in Burnside, Atwater realizes he has a very personal connection to the case. TV-14

In their own way, every single one of these stories will be important — but yes, we’re totally kidding ourselves if we were to sit here and say that Chicago Fire wasn’t the highlight tonight. It’s tough for it not to be.

