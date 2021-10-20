American Horror Story season 11 premiere date hopes at FX







Following the big finale tonight on FX, why not dive into some early discussion on American Horror Story season 11 today? There are, after all, a few things worth discussing.

So where do we kick things off? Well, we should note in advance that the show already has the green light for more! Not only is the horror anthology coming back for a season 11, but it’s actually renewed through season 13. This remains one of the network’s most-popular shows and they clearly value the relationship with Ryan Murphy greatly — even if most of the showrunner’s content is now over at Netflix under an overall deal.

In a statement at the time of the epic renewal, here is what FX Networks / FX Productions chairman John Landgraf had to say:

“Ryan [Murphy] and Brad [Falchuk] are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with ‘American Horror Story’ and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series … We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. [This franchise has] showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker; the writers; directors; cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of ‘American Horror Story.’”

So when will season 11 premiere?

The fair guess is late summer/early fall 2022. We know that there was no season in 2020, but that was due to the global health crisis. Every other year we’ve seen a new season air in this window and we highly doubt that this changes now.

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11?

Give us whatever thoughts and theories you have now in the comments! (Photo: FX.)

