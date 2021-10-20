Doctor Who: Flux premiere spoilers: A Halloween episode!







Clearly, it’s been the plan for some time to have Doctor Who: Flux premiere on October 31. How else can you explain much of the story? It seems as though Chris Chibnall was long going for a spooky start to this season, and to give us opportunities to see a few things go bump in the night. This episode is subtitled “The Halloween Apocalypse,” and just from that alone, it’s clear that there is a ton of crazy stuff coming.

Want a few details on it now? Then check out the newly-released BBC One synopsis:

On Halloween, all across the universe, terrifying forces are stirring. From the Arctic Circle to deep space, an ancient evil is breaking free. And in present day Liverpool, the life of Dan Lewis is about to change forever. Why is the Doctor on the trail of the fearsome Karvanista? And what is the Flux?

In addition to kicking off this Flux story arc and celebrating Halloween, this episode does also mark the premiere of John Bishop in the character of Dan. He’s going to help fill the void left by Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh’s departures from the show, though we’re still not altogether clear just what he will bring to the table. We know that Bishop is naturally funny, so he could serve as an opportunity to bring in more lighthearted humor — and we certainly know that this series is exceptionally gifted at that very thing.

Because we know that the season is already poised to be some sort of self-contained arc, don’t expect some huge amount of closure here. Whatever happens in this premiere is all but certain to carry through the remainder of this season. Prepare yourself accordingly!

