Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Jamie’s tricky collaboration







As you prepare for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 on CBS this Friday, prepare to also see Jamie Reagan put himself in a very difficult spot. This is a guy who has no problem taking on risky cases, but this new one could ruffle a LOT of feathers within the department.

Per the CBS synopsis for “True Blue,” Will Estes’ character “faces backlash from fellow officers when he partners with Erin and Anthony to investigate an underground bar the NYPD and FDNY use to hide their criminal indiscretions.” The photo above shows him speaking with Erin and clearly, he wants to find a way to put a stop to this.

The challenge here, of course, is going to be him hearing from other cops. We can already envision some of their excuses in our head already. They’ll probably do the thing where they say that Jamie is being too hard on them, or that they are engaging in stuff that isn’t that bad in comparison to what some people on the street are up to. This is not going to be an easy situation for him to deal with at all. It’s never good to have dissension in the ranks, even if a good bit of the dissension in this situation is for the right reason. The last thing that either Jamie or the NYPD should want is some sort of dangerous underground operation.

As interesting as this story could be, we do hope that eventually, the writers do find a way to incorporate some other stuff into this episode. Remember that Eddie is currently studying in order to take the Sergeant’s exam — could we have some sort of update on that, or the tension that came out of her trying to make it a secret for so long?

