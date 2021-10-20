Ruby Rose explains why she left Batwoman in scathing message







For those wondering why Ruby Rose chose to leave Batwoman at the end of season 1, we now have a pretty extensive list of reasons. Some of the allegations she raises are shocking, and ask a number of different questions about what happened a good year and a half ago when she was the lead of the series.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Rose fires off a number of accusations at a number of people affiliated with the show. First, she went into former Warner Bros. TV head Peter Roth:

“Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative, either way … When it comes to you, there’s already an army waiting for u.”

Meanwhile, she also accused former series regular Dougray Scott (who played Jacob Kane on the series) of being a “nightmare” on set to a number of his colleagues. She also claims that showrunner Caroline Dries only visited the set four times during production of season 1, and that she tried to finish the season amidst the pandemic even after a number of other CW shows had halted production.

We’re sure that this is not the least that we’ll hear of some of these claims, but for now no one on the WBTV side has spoken out on any of this. Rose was eventually replaced by Javicia Leslie on the series, while Wallis Day ended up being eventually cast as the new Kate Kane during season 2.

The timing of Rose’s revelations comes one week into Batwoman’s season 3 run, so it remains to be seen what the long-term impact will be on the show.

What do you think about some of Ruby Rose’s claims about her time on Batwoman season 1?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







