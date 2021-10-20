Riverdale season 6 trailer shows off, Archie, Betty, and Sabrina’s arrival!







With the Riverdale season 6 premiere coming to The CW on Tuesday, November 16, we’re finally getting a chance to see more footage. Rest assured, there’s some exciting stuff to come!

The arrival of Kiernan Shipka’s version of Sabrina to town was first teased back when the network unveiled a promo and now, we get to see another glimpse of her! The photo above is from said trailer, as Cheryl has seemingly brought her to town.

As for how that’s possible, that is one of the larger mysteries we’re left to think about right now. We do think there’s some really great mysteries that could be played around with here, given that based on the end of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (spoiler alert!), the title character is dead. How all of this comes about now should be fairly fun to explore. It’s a crossover that a LOT of people have been wanting to see for a while, and with what Cheryl did at the end of the season 5 finale, the table was finally set in a way where something like this could happen.

So what is happening beyond Sabrina’s arrival? The biggest takeaway from the promo is merely Betty making it clear that she wants to have a baby with Archie, which could either turn into something big or be a standalone plot that doesn’t push forward much in any direction.

One of the last remaining questions is whether or not this will be the final season of Riverdale and, at least for the time being, that is still a mystery. The most important thing is that the writers have a fitting end to the show, and that is the sort of thing that needs to be planned far in advance.

