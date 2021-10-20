Our Kind of People episode 6 return date over on Fox







Following tonight’s new episode, are you interested in getting the Our Kind of People episode 6 return date over at Fox? Or, how about some other news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’re here to hand down all sorts of other news on the subject.

Let’s start things off here with the bad news, mostly so that we can get it out of the way: There is no new episode airing next week. To go along with that, there may not be one the following week, either. As of right now there is no 100% confirmed return date, and the earliest that you could theoretically expect the show to be back is on Tuesday, November 9. Once there is some more news to report when it comes to the future, we will absolutely have it for you here.

As for what’s coming up next, we wouldn’t think that the Yaya DaCosta show would deviate all that much from what it’s delivered on-screen so far. After all, remember that the writers have created a pretty rich world already that is stuffed full of interesting twists and reveals — the pacing of the story will likely be the same and beyond that, we should get to know some more about some of the characters.

The last thing we should hope for right now is rather simple: Some sort of opportunity for viewers to increase during the hiatus. So far, Our Kind of People has unfortunately struggled to find much of a mainstream audience. It does have a devoted base, but network TV unfortunately dictates that you have a larger crowd find you in order to ensure a renewal takes place.

