Is Queen Sugar new tonight on OWN? Season 6 episode 7 hopes

So now, let’s share some news on what’s coming … and also, why you’re going to be waiting. There is no new episode tonight, and it’s due to the show taking a one-week hiatus and repeating all of season 6 right now. The next new episode is airing in a week and the title for it is “They Would Bloom and Welcome You.” In broader terms, prepare yourself for more drama, more tears, and also (fingers crossed!) a little bit of hope. These characters have been through a LOT and with that, they deserve some opportunities to be happy.

There are still a number of episodes to go moving through to the rest of the fall. For the record, the first episode in November is entitled “All Those Brothers and Sisters.” It certainly goes without saying that we want MANY more seasons of Queen Sugar at OWN beyond this current one, but for a lot of that the ball is firmly going to be in the court of the folks at the network. They’ll look at not just the live ratings, but also the DVR and streaming numbers.

If you want to get a sense now of what’s coming on next week’s episode, we suggest that you take a look at the promo below! In it, you can see that Ralph Angel has himself in a pretty precarious position and there’s a struggle ahead to see whether or not he can get himself (and those close to him) out of it. Odds are, you should expect a number of twists and turns — what this story is known for in the end.

What do you most want to see on Queen Sugar season 6 episode 7?

Have any particular story expectations? Be sure to share right now in the comments!

Can Ralph Angel get out of this mess? #QUEENSUGAR is back next Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/vTFkaoMguu — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) October 18, 2021

