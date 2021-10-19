Only Murders in the Building season 2 return date hopes







Following today’s big finale on Hulu, what can we tell you in advance about Only Murders in the Building season 2? Well, we’ve got quite a few different thinks to talk through.

So where do we begin? Let’s start things off by noting this: There WILL be another season of the Steve Martin-led comedy, which also featured Martin Short and Selena Gomez through its first season. This was one of those rare projects that appealed both to longtime comedy fans and also people new to the genre; it really managed to do something that a lot of other shows only dream of doing.

In a statement about the renewal earlier this year, here is what co-creator John Hoffman had to say:

“Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection … To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”

When will season 2 premiere?

There is no immediate timetable and while we’d love to say that another season is coming next year, there’s no confirmation — we’re also in an era where there’s less of a need for shows to hurry to cobble together more episodes than what we’ve seen in the past. The #1 thing that we can hope for is mostly that there are opportunities to film quicker with the pandemic in a different place than it was in the past.

Odds are, we’ll at least have more news on what a season 2 could hold over the course of the next year — stay tuned!

