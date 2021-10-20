A Million Little Things season 4 spoilers: Supergirl actress to appear!







A Million Little Things season 4 continues to find some great talent from within the world of Supergirl. So far, we’ve seen Floriana Lima come on board. Now, another familiar face in

According to a new report from TVLine, Azie Tesfai (who plays Kelly Olsen on the CW series) is going be recurring on the CW series as Cassandra, a skilled publicist who is going to be assisting Rome on his documentary project. Thanks to both this show and Supergirl each filming in Vancouver, Azie isn’t having to travel very far from where she’s been working already this year!

There is, unfortunately, no new episode of the ABC drama on this week, but you can expect to see the debut of the Cassandra character on next week’s “Crystal Clear.” For more news on that, take a look at the attached synopsis:

“Gary’s attempt to make things right for Sophie comes with unexpected repercussions. Eddie realizes Nicole needs help in her own ways, and Maggie connects more with Jane. Katherine discovers something new about herself.”

No matter who comes on board A Million Little Things moving forward, there is one thing that we can largely expect to see: A particularly emotional story. There will be heartache, beautiful moments, and also a little hope. The formula for this show is simple: Throw a lot of these ingredients into a giant cauldron and what you’re left with is often something beautiful. It’s no surprise why more actors are interested in appearing here, since there is a pretty rich history of there being some fantastic subject matter for them to sink their teeth into. It’s more real and raw than almost anything else out there.

