When Hope Calls video: Lori Loughlin back in When Calls the Heart spinoff







For those who have not heard as of yet, When Calls the Heart alum Lori Loughlin returning to the franchise as Abigail, but not on the main show itself. Instead, she will be appearing in When Hope Calls season 2, which is moving to a new home in GAC Family after spending the first year over at Hallmark.

Want to get a small sense of what could be coming? Then check out the video below, which features a small scene involving Abigail and her son Cody. These two both departed the flagship show together years ago, right in the midst of the college admissions scandal that dominated the headlines and engulfed Loughlin and many others. At the time Hallmark severed their relationship with her and for the time being, there are no plans for her to return to When Calls the Heart. The spin-off airing on another network likely opened the door for a return.

When Hope Calls will be kicking things back off with a Christmas Special, which is something that the flagship show often loved to do in the past. Oddly, there hasn’t been one there for the last couple of years. The spin-off doing one could certainly help in terms of preserving its own future; there is a big risk moving networks, but it was also seemingly required after Hallmark did not pick the show back up for a season 2.

The move to bring in Loughlin, at least for this one episode, feels reasonably strategic in nature. It’s a way to try and convince some viewers of When Calls the Heart to watch, and they may not have known about the move otherwise.

What do you want to see from Lori Loughlin on the When Calls the Heart spin-off?

Are you surprised that this Abigial return is even happening at all? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: GAC Family, video via TV Insider.)

