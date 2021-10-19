Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 photo: The challenge for Danny, Baez







Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 is going to be coming on CBS this Friday — so what’s next for Danny and Baez?

Per the CBS synopsis for “True Blue,” Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters will “investigate a student’s murder at a prestigious private school.” This feels on the surface like yet another standalone case, and that is, of course, what it could end up being.

Yet, it does also feel like there are some interesting challenges buried underneath the surface here. Take, for example, the struggle for Danny and Baez to get people to speak with them. If we are talking about a “prestigious private school,” then that means that you’re also talking with people who have plenty of money at their disposal. They also probably are trained by some of their parents to speak and/or not speak to police.

The most important priority for Danny and Baez with this case is patience — which we know is not always Danny’s forte. He’s someone who likes to get answers as soon as possible, but that may not be the easiest thing in the world for him to do in this situation. It makes sense that he’s going to want to push for justice — this is a murder case with a young victim! It’s something that absolutely should not have happened and yet, here we are.

From a mystery standpoint, this does at least feel like one of the more intriguing storylines we’ve got this season for these two. We do eventually want to see a story for Danny and Baez that lasts longer than a single episode, especially since so many other characters have that right now to some extent. Take, for example, Erin’s decision regarding the Manhattan DA election.

