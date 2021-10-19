Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 5 spoilers







If FBI: Most Wanted new tonight over on CBS? If you come into this article wondering about that, have no fear: We’re happy to help you out!

So where do we kick things off within this piece? That answer is simple: By handing down a little bit of bad news. There is no new episode on the network tonight, and the same can be said for both the flagship show and newcomer FBI: International. Instead, you’re stuck waiting until we get around to Tuesday, November 2. That’s when the next new installment entitled “Unhinged” is going to come on the air.

Curious to get some other insight about that? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Unhinged” – After a deadly fire at an arcade, the team discovers the blaze was just the first step in an intricate plan to exact revenge on one of the victims. Also, Hana rejoins the team, finding new adjustments in all aspects of her life, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is an episode that is going to have a LOT of layers to it. Take, for example, the attempt to unravel the aforementioned “layers” to this plan. We know that this in itself isn’t going to be altogether easy. We have a feeling that at whoever is behind this particular act is going to make life difficult. That feels in some ways inevitable given the nature of the criminals that this particular team is taking on.

