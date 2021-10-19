The Bachelorette spoilers: Doe Michelle Young know Joe Coleman?







The premiere of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young is airing in a matter of hours — why not meet a new guy in Joe Coleman.

As it turns out, there’s an interesting twist with this guy: He may know Michelle already! The sneak preview below gives you a small sense of what you can expect here, as Michelle feels like she recognizes him the moment after he shows up. That makes some sense, given that he’s also from Minnesota — that gives him an instant advantage, mostly in that there’s no need for either one of them to move for them to end up together.

Of course, this show’s all about teases and keeping us guessing; Joe isn’t willing to tell Michelle yet where she knows him from, even though she realizes what his last name is before walking away. There’s some sort of history here, and this will be one of the more interesting things to watch entering the season.

While we do think there’s a chance that Joe is a contender this season, there’s also one other question worth wondering: Could this history also work against him? If these two had a way to get in touch prior to the show, why didn’t he just ask her out then? What’s the point of him being on the show? We know that there’s an answer here that is probably much more complicated than it appears on the surface, but it is still something worth thinking about.

While there may be a few small twists to Michelle’s first night, prepare for it to look and feel relatively similar to what we’ve seen from other first nights over the years. We’re going to see Michelle hand out a first impression rose, some guys will do silly gimmicks, and then we’ll get an extended preview of what the whole season looks like.

What do you want to see from Joe Coleman and Michelle Young on The Bachelorette?

A shocking turn of events! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IKq0jrKQek — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 18, 2021

