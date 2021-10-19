Succession season 3 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for CEO Gerri?







As we move into Succession season 3 episode 2 on HBO next week, we know that we’re going to be entering a fundamentally new era. Sure, Logan Roy may still be trying to pull the strings behind the scenes, but Gerri is now running the show as CEO. It’s a smart move for her to be there; she’s not a blood relative and with that, she can be a public face to try and steer the family out of what could very-well be a massive struggle.

So will she be successful in doing that? We’ll have to wait and see on some of that, but we at least know that she comes bearing some solid qualifications.

New Succession video! Take a look below at ALL of our thoughts about the premiere episode from this past weekend. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is where we’re going to be covering the entirety of this season and we don’t want you to miss any other updates.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what the woman behind Gerri in J. Smith-Cameron had to say about taking on this role:

“In a way, she knows she’s the most capable of steering them out of trouble… Yes, it’s dangerous, it’s a vulnerable position to be in, but I think she’s also like, ‘Oh for Christ’s sake, I’ll do it. I’ll be better at this. I’ll handle this, smartly.’”

We don’t think anything is going to be easy for Gerri in this spot, but her presence could mitigate some of the obvious advantages that we’d otherwise see from having Roman or Shiv in charge. Kendall can’t come at them the same way as he works to get the leg up on his father. There’s no denying that he’s got some valuable allies on his side already, but things are going to get complicated — that’s especially the case since it doesn’t actually seem as though Logan has all that much of a plan.

