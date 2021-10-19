Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU both celebrate milestone episodes!







Whether you love Chicago Fire or Law & Order: SVU, it’s clear that this week is huge for both shows. Consider what they have to celebrate!

The post below comes from the official Twitter of Wolf Entertainment, and it features some familiar faces from both shows celebrating. In the case of Chicago Fire you’ve got Eamonn Walker (Boden), Jesse Spencer (Casey), and Taylor Kinney (Severide). Meanwhile, when it comes to SVU you have Ice-T (Fin), Mariska Hargitay (Benson), and the franchise guru behind it all in Dick Wolf. He’s delivered more television hits than almost anyone and has thousands of episodes’ worth of content now to his name.

When it comes to SVU, this 500th episode is worth celebrating in a huge way just because so few episodes EVER get anywhere close to this. That’s especially the case in the modern era, where they do fewer episodes a year than you’d see sometimes with shows forty or fifty years ago.

For Chicago Fire, meanwhile, its 200th episode is mostly notable in that Jesse’s future with the series is currently unclear. The writers have created a scenario where it feels highly likely that we’re going to see the end of the road for Matt Casey. We’ve seen a lot of people come and go from the Chicago franchise over the years and with that in mind, we can’t rule out the idea that he exits the series before too long.

So how long will both of these shows last?

We ultimately can’t imagine either one of them wrapping things up soon. We can’t imagine SVU without Benson, so we tend to think it will be done whenever Hargitay is ready to move. Chicago Fire may be a tad more fluid, mostly because we tend to think of it a little more as an ensemble series.

Are you planning to watch these huge Chicago Fire and Law & Order: SVU episodes?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates coming on both of these shows moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

