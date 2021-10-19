Why was Melanie C. eliminated on Dancing with the Stars vs. Olivia Jade?







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars elimination is definitely shocking: Not only is Melanie C. gone, but Olivia Jade is still there!

There’s one thing that we can say with confidence right now about head judge Len Goodman: The man does not care whatsoever about any criticism that may be coming his way. He’s not afraid of making bold decisions that shock most of the country. He did it last week sending out Matt James, and tonight, he did it with the Spice Girl.

Did Melanie have a larger voting block than Olivia Jade? It’s hard to know, but the influencer / daughter of Lori Loughlin has been the subject of ire since she was cast over her placement within the college admissions scandal. That’s something that she will have to deal with no matter how far she goes this season, and we certainly can’t imagine her winning in any way.

This is what shocks us about Len’s decision: We think Melanie had higher upside this season. She may not have won, but she stood a chance at lasting for a few more weeks. (We thought the Spice Girls fandom would’ve helped her more than they did.) Olivia got good scores tonight, so we imagine that she’ll gone by early November, at the earliest. Kenya Moore may still be in danger in the near future (she’s been in the bottom before), but she also delivered overall her strongest dance of the season tonight.

Moving forward, the competition could end up being all the more competitive — for now, we should note that Iman Shumpert clearly has a larger audience supporting him than we guessed. He was the worst dancer by far tonight and yet, he keeps moving forward. How long will some of his support base keep him around?

Are you shocked that Melanie C. was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars over Olivia Jade?

