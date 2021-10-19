Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars 30 during Grease Week?







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 was Grease Week and with that, a celebration of the iconic musical — but who was eliminated?

We knew that the competition was going to be fierce tonight. Even though we’ve seen Kenya Moore in the bottom over the past couple of weeks, she was also still getting better and better. The moment that we saw her deliver a fantastic rumba tonight, we thought that this could be enough to ensure she was safe, at least for the time being.

Meanwhile, it felt earlier on in the night like this could be the end of the road for Iman Shumpert. The basketball star struggled with his footwork for most of the routine and that was reflected in some of the scores. We’ve long wondered about the strength of his voting block, mostly because he’s not the most well-known of the stars in the competition.

Of course, we didn’t want to rule out a surprising elimination going into tonight; we’d be foolish to do that after what happened with Matt James last week.

Who was eliminated?

The first big surprise that we got tonight was the news that Kenya Moore was, in fact, safe and not in the bottom two. Their high scores more than likely helped her.

Now, here’s the other surprise: Melanie C. and Olivia Jade were the bottom two. Neither one of them was the worst of the night, but we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by this. Olivia is hugely controversial and we don’t think she has the biggest fan group out there voting for her. We think both of them have equal potential as dancers moving forward.

Here’s the shock: Olivia is safe! Len voted to send home Melanie C. in the end and his vote had the most weight.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars

What did you did about tonight’s Dancing with the Stars – Grease Week elimination?

Are you shocked at all? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the ballroom series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







