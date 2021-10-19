Survivor 41 episode 5 sneak peek: Genie finds the advantage!







Survivor 41 episode 5 is going to be airing on CBS on Wednesday night; why not get a couple more sneak peeks on what lies ahead?

The main focus of this piece has to be Genie, largely due to the fact that entering this episode, it is clear that she’s in a pretty terrible spot. Shan and Ricard are obviously close so if the Ua tribe loses another challenge, she will be voted out. She needs to find some way to stay alive, and getting an advantage is a good way to start! Remember that after Brad’s exit, there was potential for something to be re-hidden at camp.

In the first of the two sneak peeks below, you can see that Genie does, in fact, find the Beware Advantage! However, she does not open it and instead brings it back to Shan and Ricard. It’s an interesting move for her to make, and it could be smart. She knows that she’ll probably be voted out anyway if this group goes to Tribal Council, and this is a way to build some trust long-term with them if the situation comes to it. If she gets an idol, she can use it to save herself, just in case. It’s not like they could stop her from finding it at this point.

Also, the second sneak peek below gives you a sense of Sydney’s fishing habits: She’s good at it. That’s literally all we got from it. Since when is that worthy of a spotlight totally on its own?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 5?

