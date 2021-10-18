Ordinary Joe episode 6 spoilers: ‘Always Do the Right Thing’







Following tonight’s new episode, do you want more news now on Ordinary Joe episode 6? Rest assured, more is coming soon! Another installment is on the way in a single week’s time and this time around, change is going to be a significant force for all different versions of Joe. There are going to be struggles, surprises, and of course emotional moments above all. Like several other hits on primetime TV these days, this show is really all about finding a way to hit you right in the feels.

Below, you can check out the full Ordinary Joe episode 6 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

10/25/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : With Jenny out of town for work, Nurse Joe faces the challenges of parenting Christopher alone. Music Joe brings unexpected attention to his son, Zeke. Cop Joe and Amy struggle with a major decision that could upend their world. TV-14

So is this central premise still working? We like to think so, even if it’s clear at this point that some storylines have better moments than others.

How are the ratings?

For those who are still checking this out religiously, we do at least have some good news to report as of now. This past episode generated in total a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That’s the best performance that we’ve seen for Ordinary Joe since the premiere. It shows that there is some sort of long-term stability here that could be had, even if there is no guarantee here that we’ll necessary see that.

Of course, we are probably going to be waiting for a good while in order to see if a Ordinary Joe season 2 happens or not. The ratings are still such where there is flux, and NBC also has a number of other shows to look at for the time being.

