NCIS season 19 episode 6 return date: The ‘False Start’ story on CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, the unfortunate news is that you’ll be waiting at least for a little while. There is no new episode on Monday, October 25. The show is coming back on Monday, November 1 with another installment entitled “False Start.” What’s the reason for that? It may just be CBS making sure that filming is a little ahead of the game. Also, they want to make sure that they have as many episodes possible scheduled for a key sweeps period in November.

Want to know a few more details on the case that’s coming up? Then be sure to check out the full NCIS season 19 episode 6 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

“False Start” – NCIS investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This episode feels on the surface like a pretty standard case you’d get in the world of this show. Yet, there’s no guarantee we’ll actually get that! Sometimes, NCIS has a tendency to surprise us in the most unexpected of ways…

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 6?

