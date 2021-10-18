The Big Leap episode 6 spoilers, plus the latest ratings update







Do you want to see what’s coming on The Big Leap episode 6? There’s a new installment airing on Fox in a single week’s time, and that is surprising in a few different ways.

First and foremost, why is Fox airing a new episode of this show when they aren’t airing 9-1-1 alongside it? We have to say that this makes us really nervous in what the long-term future of this show could be. To date, The Big Leap has not made much of a splash when it comes to its ratings. At least in terms of live viewers, it has lost a few numbers every single week now since the very beginning. We’d love to live in a world where things get better, but typically that doesn’t happen with shows halfway through their first season. An episode airing next week could just signal that Fox is just going to air the rest of the show out, but time will tell.

Want to know more of what’s coming story-wise? Below, you can check out the full The Big Leap episode 6 synopsis with additional updates on what lies ahead:

With the premiere of the show only a day away, Brittney and Simon get a surprise visit from their overbearing mother. Gabby and Brittney find common ground, while Justin and Simon grow closer. Meanwhile, the network tasks Nick with pulling together a live after-show and the men of “The Big Leap” help Reggie navigate his romantic life in the all-new “I Should Have Gone To Motown” episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Oct. 25 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-106) (TV-14 D, L, S)

In the end, the biggest bit of advice we can offer is this: If you enjoy The Big Leap, watch it live. That’s the #1 way to ensure it has a future.

