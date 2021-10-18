Dexter: New Blood premiere photo: Keeping up appearances







We keep getting closer to the Dexter: New Blood premiere coming on Showtime November 7, there is more and more to examine. Today, that includes Michael C. Hall’s title character at his new line of work.

If you weren’t aware as of yet, Dexter is currently working at a hunting / fishing store in order to create a pretense that he is totally normal. In the photo above, he’s having some sort of unusual communication with who could very well be one of the locals in Iron Lake, New York — as strange as it looks. He probably wants people to think of him as affable and kind, someone who is a welcome addition to the community.

Of course, nobody in this community knows that he kills people. He may not be doing it at the time of New Blood’s first episode, but the Dark Passenger is still a huge part of who he is. This is something about him that could be awakened at just about any moment and we have to prepare for that accordingly.

As of right now, the thing that we’re most excited about is simply the opportunity to see just how much Dexter has changed — and also what gets him back into the mix. If Dexter continues to live some sort of normal life, this show wouldn’t have a reason to exist. The walls are going to come down, but how will he be able to contend with that?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood, especially Dexter in this new environment?

