Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 spoilers: Baker’s husband returning!







You may have known already that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 carries with it the title of “True Blue” — so what’s coming up next? There are a few new storylines that we’re excited to dive into moving forward, which is great given that the recent promo didn’t give a whole lot away as to what’s coming.

So what do we know now? For starters, Witten’s future with the NYPD is in question. Not only that, there’s going to be a big story that features the return of Baker’s husband! We don’t get a whole lot of stories about this character so we cherish them whenever they turn up.

Below, we’ve got the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“True Blue” – Jamie faces backlash from fellow officers, when he partners with Erin and Anthony to investigate an underground bar the NYPD and FDNY use to hide their criminal indiscretions. Also, Eddie’s partner, Witten, considers leaving the force; Danny and Baez investigate a student’s murder at a prestigious private school; and Frank addresses an issue of police brutality regarding Baker’s husband, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What is so complicated about this story is pretty simple: How is Jamie going to contend with the underground bar? Not only that, but what will Eddie do if Witten does leave the force? We know that she’s doing her best to try to become a Sergeant, but there’s no guarantee that happens. Even if it does happen, it may not take place right away and it is still valuable that she has a partner and friend around. (The idea of Witten leaving was first brought up earlier in the season.)

