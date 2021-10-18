9-1-1 season 5 episode 6 return date: All about ‘Ghost Stories’







After tonight’s new episode, do you want to know the 9-1-1 season 5 episode 6 return date, plus some details on what lies ahead?

Well, let’s start things off here by sharing the bad news: There is no new episode of the show slated to air next week. Consider this a one-week break in the action, or at the very least an opportunity to catch our breath and prepare for what lies ahead.

What makes the next new episode intriguing, first and foremost, is the title in “Ghost Stories.” Even though this is a story airing a day after Halloween, it does seem as though October 31 is going to be a part of the story in some way. Maybe go ahead and watch this after you’ve had a generous dose of candy?

Below, check out the full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

The members of the 118 race to rescue a man who claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Then, they arrive at a home where the owner thinks her roommate is a ghost, Hen receives a visit from the past and Athena and family are concerned that Harry is still haunted by visions of Jeffrey in the all-new “Ghost Stories” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-506) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

It’s clear based on reading this that we’re not going to have some sort of fun and decidedly festive story here. There are some serious issues worth addressing about the past here, things that are dark and desperate. We’ll see where things go moving forward but in the end, prepare for even more twists and turns.

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 5 episode 6?

Are you bummed out that we’ll be waiting for a good while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around; there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

